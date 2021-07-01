WESLACO — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday joined Texas’ top state leaders at the U.S.-Mexico border to slam the Biden administration’s immigration policies during a visit to the “unfinished border wall.”
Trump, who made immigration restrictions and border security a staple of his administration, applauded Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to construct a state-funded border wall, while pushing for a return to the hardline immigration policies, that he implemented during his presidency. Trump also reiterated his endorsement of Abbott for reelection while speaking with reporters.
“We have an open, really dangerous border,” Trump said during a news conference at the Department of Public Safety’s Weslaco headquarters. “We better go back fast.”
Abbott, who is up for reelection in 2022, has made border security his top issue this year, spending much of the first half of the year railing against what he calls the Biden administration’s “open border policies” and declaring a state of disaster in dozens of Texas counties due to an increase of apprehensions at the country’s southern border.
That declaration allowed him to tap $250 million of state funds to kickstart the construction of a border wall, continuing a migration mitigation strategy initially pushed by Trump during his presidential campaign. Standing in front of an unfinished section of the border wall, Abbott called on the federal government to continue its construction.
“You look at this border, and you (know) what you see? You see an unfinished border,” Abbott said. “This is Biden’s fault because President Biden is not continuing what President Trump began. President Biden needs to start right there and finish building the border wall.”
Abbott continued to hammer the Biden administration Wednesday, saying its immigration policies had resulted in an increase of migrants and illegal drugs entering the country. He praised Trump for his work on the border, calling him a “great friend.”
“One of the things that he did better than anything else and definitely better than any other president is he stepped up, and he secured our border and kept Texas and Americans safe,” Abbott said.
Abbott’s rhetoric was similar to that used by Trump during his own push for a border wall. Without specifying, he alluded to ranchers who have had guns pointed at them by people crossing their property and said homes were being “invaded.”
“The people coming across the border are cartels and gangs and smugglers and human traffickers,” Abbott said.
For his part, Trump revived talking points from his political rallies saying he had overseen “the best border we’ve ever had in the history of our country” and falsely stating his administration had stopped human trafficking.
Trump also said without offering proof that unspecified countries release their “murderers, rapists, drug dealers and human traffickers” who then flock to the United States.
Democrats denounced the Abbott-Trump border tour as political theater and argued the governor should be more focused on fixing the state’s power grid.
