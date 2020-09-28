ANGLETON — Brazoria County’s number of new cases Monday doubled the previous day’s total, but still came in at fewer than 30 with 27 reported.
The majority of those were reported in the city of Pearland (14). Clute (3) and Manvel (2) were the only other municipalities to see more than one new case added to their tallies. The cities of Alvin, Lake Jackson, Freeport, West Columbia, Brazoria, Bailey’s Prairie and Danbury each saw one new case within their boundaries.
While 10 municipalities were touched Monday, all age ranges were included in the county’s report, according to the dashboard.
The greatest number of new cases was eight, reported among people in their 30s. People in their 40s (5), adolescents under the age of 20 (4), people in their 20s (3) and people in their 60s (2) were the only other age groups to have more than one case reported. A West Columbia woman in her 80s, a Pearland woman in her 70s, a Lake Jackson man in his 50s and a Bailey’s Prairie girl under the age of 10 rounded out the new case count.
None of the new cases are linked to nursing homes or the county jail, according to an email from county spokeswoman Sharon Trower.
One probable case was included in the report, and of the 27 new cases, four were from tests given more than 2 weeks ago, Trower said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
While the county did not report any deaths Monday, there were 169 recoveries.
Brazoria County has reported a total of 10,397, of which 1,220 are active cases. There have been 9,057 recoveries and 103 fatalities, and there are 17 probable cases, meaning those people are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and are linked to others who have received positive test results.
Of the county’s active cases, 17 are among Brazosport ISD students and staff, the district’s dashboard indicates.
Six students at O.M. Roberts Elementary, two each at Brazoswood High School and T.W. Ogg Elementary, and one each at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, Freeport Elementary, Gladys Polk Elementary, and Grady B. Rasco Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19. A Brazoswood High School staff member and two non-campus staff members have also tested positive.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.