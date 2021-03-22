A fifth of Brazoria County residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as efforts to vaccinate more people faster continue in Texas and across the country.
Around 77,087 people, or 20.6 percent of county residents, received their first dose as of Saturday, the most recent day available, according to data compiled by Covid Act Now. There are 41,695 people, or 11.1 percent, county residents fully vaccinated, according to the site.
There were 66 new COVID-19 cases in the county according to the daily report Sunday, with zero recoveries. Low recovery numbers are typical on Sundays. There were also 11 probable cases. One of the new cases is from a test that’s more than two weeks old.
There were 13 cases in Pearland, eight in Freeport, seven in Clute, five in Alvin, four each in Angleton and Lake Jackson, three in Brazoria, two each in Iowa Colony and Richwood, and one each in Bailey’s Prairie, Danbury, Jones Creek, Sweeny and West Columbia.
Among age groups, there were 12 cases among people in their 30s, 11 among people in their 20s, 10 among people in their 40s, nine among those aged 10-19 years, four among people in their 50s, three each among children aged nine years and younger and people in their 60s, two among people aged 80 years or older, and one case among people in their 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.