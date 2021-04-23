ANGLETON — As confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the country continue to trend downward, Thursday’s report from Brazoria County showed no positive tests for infection.
Of the 15 cases reported, all were listed as probable.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Pearland has four cases, Lake Jackson was listed for three, two were from West Columbia and there was one each for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Liverpool, Alvin, Freeport and Clute.
Sixty-three cases were moved to the recovered column.
According to Facts records, this is the first report throughout the course of the pandemic where all reported cases were probable.
While the absence of confirmed cases is new for the county, Judge Matt Sebesta said “a case is a case,” and the county remains focused on getting the total numbers reported down to zero.
“I’m just glad we had a lower number today,” he said. “We’ll see what the next four or five days look like and see if we have things that continue in the same realm or if this is an outlier.”
While the lower number of cases is a positive for at least one day, the number that bothers Sebesta the most is the death count.
“I hate every day I get that report and it has a death or multiple deaths on it,” he said.
Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower listed one death in Thursday’s report, a Pearland man in his 60s.
Deaths do not necessarily occur when they are announced but rather when the county receives confirmation through death certificates that the person died of COVID-related causes.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
