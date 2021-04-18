FREEPORT — UTMB Health and the City of Freeport will host a mass vaccination site at Brazosport High School to inoculate 2,500 residents 16 or older, spokeswoman Tonya Visor said.
“One of the reasons we wanted to go to Freeport is because we were told they were being underserved as far as accessibility,” Visor said. “We didn’t want them to travel to Lake Jackson and we want to bring it to them.”
Residents can register to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at www.utmb.edu/covid-19/vaccine/2dose-schedule or call 979-84-6768 for assistance.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany residents younger than 18 for them to receive their vaccination, according to a city news release.
Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24. Visit utmbhealth.com/vaccine for information.
Community Health Network also is planning a stepped-up vaccination effort this week, offering sessions Monday and Tuesday.
Vaccines will be administered at the Freeport Community Health Network Center at 905 Gulf. Blvd. Appointments can be made at mychn.org/covid-19-vaccine/first-dose.
Brazoria County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 67 recoveries and 13 probable cases.
There were nine cases in Pearland, eight in Lake Jackson, six each in Alvin and Angleton, five in Iowa Colony, three in Clute, two each in Manvel, Freeport, Brazoria and Sweeny and one each from West Columbia, Richwood, Jones Creek and Bonney.
Among age groups, there were 13 cases each among people in their teens and 40s, 10 in their 20s, six in their 30s, four children younger than 10, two in their 50s and one in their 60s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Brazoria County now has 35,156 residents who have tested positive since mid-March 2020, with 1,153 remaining and 33,184 recovered. About 1.1 percent or 403 have died and 475 were probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.