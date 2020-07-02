The minimized risk of spreading the COVID-19 infection outweighs any minor discomfort that comes from wearing a cloth mask, said a local doctor who practices pulmonary medicine.
“Some people might not be that ill and can be spreading the virus,” Lake Jackson Dr. Sanjay Aggarwal said. “Cloth masks should be used in public places.”
The virus spreads from close contact with other people, especially by coughing and sneezing, Aggarwal said. Cloth masks can prevent those droplets from reaching others and infecting them, he said, adding it is not necessary to wear a N-95 grade mask.
While some posts on social media claim cloth masks cause healthy people’s oxygen levels to drop, that is primarily true only among some people with lung problems who can’t inhale properly without a mask, Aggarwal said.
“That is particularly with severe patients that we see,” he said, mentioning conditions including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
He is a pulmonologist who often deals with lung disease, Aggarwal said.
“I see lots of patients come in with lung disease and wear masks,” he said. “They don’t have a problem.”
There is also no way a mask can lead to people inhaling carbon dioxide, Aggarwal said.
“People are not used to breathing through a mask, but you get used to it,” he said.
It might be uncomfortable, but the protection is worth it, Aggarwal said.
“To curb the spread, you really need to wear a mask,” he said.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov, is a good resource to stay up to date on guidelines, Aggarwal said.
COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby and be inhaled into the lung, the website states. People who have COVID-19 but lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the CDC.
“Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others,” the website states.
FICTION: It is bad for a healthy to breathe through a cloth mask because of low oxygen levels or the risk of inhaling carbon dioxide.
FACT: People should wear cloth masks in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus, which is worth the minor discomfort, according to a local pulmonologist.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.