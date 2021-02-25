A significant number of first-dose COVID-19 vaccines were allocated to Brazoria County and nearby hubs this week.
That’s according to the latest distribution table released by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The NRG Stadium “mega site” in Harris County received more than 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and the UTMB Galveston hub was scheduled to have 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
Closer to home, nine locations, including two state prison units, received doses as part of this week’s distribution allotment. UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus received 2,340 doses of the Pfizer variety, followed by the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in Pearland, which received 1,000 doses of the Moderna version.
Except for UTMB Angleton Danbury, all other Brazoria County providers received the Moderna vaccine this week. The Brazoria County Health Department’s Alvin clinic received 500 doses, as did the health department headquarters in Angleton, and its clinics in Lake Jackson and Pearland.
The Fresenius Medical Care dialysis center in Alvin received 100 doses, which was the same allotment sent to the state Ramsey and Terrell state prison units, both in Rosharon.
Nearly 38,500 people, or 10.3 percent of county residents, have received their first vaccine dose as of Monday. Close to 19,800 county residents, or 5.3 percent, received their second dose, according to data compiled by Covid Act Now.
The county reported one death, an Angleton woman in her 60s, and 209 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There were 265 recoveries and 99 probable cases reported. Of the new cases, 83 are from tests that are more than two weeks old. One of the day’s cases was transferred out of the county.
There were 38 cases in Pearland, 17 in Angleton, 14 in Lake Jackson, 12 in Alvin, five in Manvel, four each in Brazoria, Clute and Liverpool, three each in Freeport and West Columbia, and one each in Damon, Danbury, Guy, Oyster Creek, Surfside Beach and Sweeny.
Among age groups, there were 23 cases each among people aged 10 to 19 years and those in their 40s, followed by 18 among people in their 50s, 15 among people in their 20s, 14 among people in their 30s, 10 among people in their 60s, four for people in their 70s, two among children aged nine years and younger, and one case among people 80 years old or older.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
