Sorry, an error occurred.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert.
Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day.
Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 9, 2021 @ 4:45 pm
WEST COLUMBIA — Three Columbia High School students were arrested taken into custody after the district received a tip about a firearm being brought onto campus, Columbia-Brazoria ISD officials said.
Officials found a handgun in a vehicle in the field house parking lot of Columbia- Brazoria ISD, the district said in a statement. Two boys and a girl were taken into custody as a result.
They are being charged as juveniles, the district said.
“We received a tip around 7:30 this morning that someone had witnessed a weapon in a vehicle in a field house parking lot,” C-BISD Assistant Superintendent Chris Miller said.
Officials checked vehicles and identified the students connected to the vehicle, Miller said. They were located within 10 to 15 minutes of the tip coming in and removed from campus, he said.
District officials do not believe the students intended any harm by bringing the gun on campus, Miller said.
“Based on what we know, there was no malicious intent involved,” he said.
During the investigation, one of the students led police to a gun that was hidden off-campus, a news release said.
Authorities secured the gun and took the students into custody. They are charged with possession of a firearm, MIller said.
“Possession of a firearm on campus does carry stiff consequences, according to TEA guidelines and our student code of conduct,” Miller said.
The incident is still under investigation.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.