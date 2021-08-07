SWEENY — A 67-year-old Sweeny man was killed in a crash two miles outside the town Friday afternoon.
Investigators delayed sharing information until the man’s next of kin was notified.
The collision happened just after 4 p.m. on FM 1459 north of Goodwin Drive and prompted a large response from emergency services.
According to an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup pulling a trailer was stopped to turn into a private driveway off FM 1459.
"As the Chevrolet was stopped, it was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge pickup," Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The Dodge sustained heavy damage in the crash and the driver, 67-year-old Ronnie Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas was wearing a seatbelt.
Three Brownsville residents in their 30s who were in the Chevrolet were not hurt and were released from the scene after being checked out by EMS.
