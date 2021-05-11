Within days of the first COVID-19 vaccines going to people aged 12-15 years old — and the end of the traditional school year — infection numbers in Southern Brazoria County school districts are under double-digits.
Brazosport ISD, for example, reported eight cases among its students and staff in its latest numbers. The positive cases include two students and one staff member at Brazoswood High School. There was one student case each at Bess Brannen Elementary, Lake Jackson Intermediate and Brazosport High schools, and one staff case each at Gladys Polk and Velasco elementary schools.
Angleton ISD had no staff cases and two student cases in its update — one student at Angleton Junior High School and one at CATS/PACE Academy. Danbury ISD reported no cases, but there were six in the Columbia-Brazoria ISD and seven in the Sweeny ISD.
There are three student cases at West Columbia Elementary School, two staff cases at Barrow Elementary School and one student case at Wild Peach Elementary School. In Sweeny, there are three student cases and one staff case at the elementary school, two student cases at the high school and one student case at the junior high school.
Following the second consecutive weekend without daily COVID infection reports, Brazoria County announced 103 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with 34 recoveries and 24 probable cases. That averages to about 34 new cases on each of the three days, the same as the previous weekend.
Pearland far outpaced other municipalities with 30 cases. The next-highest case total was eight in Lake Jackson. There were also seven cases in Alvin, six in Angleton, five in Iowa Colony, four each in Clute and Freeport, three each in Brazoria and Sweeny, two each in Oyster Creek and West Columbia, and one each in Bailey’s Prairie and Damon.
There were 16 cases among people in their 40s, 12 each among people in their 30s and 50s, 11 cases among those aged 10-19 years, 10 cases among people in their 20s, nine cases for children aged nine years and younger, five cases for people in their 60s and four cases among people in their 70s.
