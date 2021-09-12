Angleton and Sweeny ISDs have determined their best course of action is to join other coastal districts by canceling classes for Monday as residents prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, but Danbury ISD is continuing with plans to have classes, officials said Sunday night.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD, Brazosport Christian School and Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School in Richwood also called off classes for Monday. Information about Angleton Christian was not available Sunday night.
Angleton ISD announced its decision about 9 p.m. that it would remain closed.
"Angleton ISD schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, September 13 due to expected heavy rain, flooding, and possible high winds from Tropical Storm Nicholas," the district announcement states. "The storm is expected to affect the Angleton ISD area Monday afternoon, especially during school dismissal time.'
District officials will make an announcement about Tuesday's classes as soon as possible Monday, the statement reads.
Danbury ISD will continue to monitor the situation and make an announcement in the morning if necessary, Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said via email Sunday night.
The timing of the storm also was cited by Sweeny ISD in its decision to cancel classes and all extracurriculars Monday.
"The storm is currently predicted to begin having impacts on our area around noon," according to the district's announcement. "We are concerned that traveling anytime after noon for our families and buses is potentially dangerous.
"Heavy rains are predicted for our area. We want to give our families time to prepare for impacts that our community may experience. We pray that impacts are minimal and we will be able to resume school as soon as possible; however, we want to take all precautionary measures needed to keep students, staff, and families safe."
Earlier in the evening, Brazosport ISD and Brazosport College announced they had canceled classes for Monday in response to the accelerated movement of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Originally projected to make landfall as a tropical storm north of Corpus Christi early Tuesday afternoon, the most recent track posted by the National Hurricane Center shows it hitting the Texas coast late Monday or early Tuesday.
Brazosport ISD informed parents and staff shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday it wouldn't have classes Monday and the college followed about an hour later.
"Based on the weather projections, we could experience heavy rainfall and tropical force winds as early as Monday afternoon," Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. "I don't want to be in a situation where it's too dangerous or our students and staff are unable to get home."
The college's cancellation includes all forms of learning — dual-credit courses, online, face-to-face and hybrid format, as well as the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center.
"We will continue to monitor the storm and post updates on the Brazosport College website and all BC social media accounts," a statement from the college Sunday evening read. "Decisions regarding Tuesday, Sept. 14, will be made tomorrow afternoon. We encourage everyone to take precautions and prepare for the potential heavy winds and rain that may impact our area."
All other Southern Brazoria County school districts announced during the day Sunday they intended to have classes as normal and had not updated those announcements as of 8 p.m.
Brazoria County is in a tropical storm warning from its western county line to Freeport and a storm surge warning along its entire coastline.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said a hurricane watch and storm surge warning were issued for a portion of Texas, while tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal areas of Texas.
Nicholas is expected to produce total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana through midweek. A hurricane watch was issued for the coast of Texas from Port Aransas to Sargent.
The most recent rainfall forecast shows portions of Brazoria County expected to receive in excess of 10 inches of rain from the storm.
Grocery stores saw long lines during the day Sunday as residents stocked up on bottled water and other essentials in advance of the storm's arrival.
