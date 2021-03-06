QUINTANA — A woman about 55 years old drowned at Quintana Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to law enforcement.
“It happened anywhere between about 4 o’clock this morning until we received the phone call that she was missing,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s investigator Jerome Griffin said. “I received a phone call at 7 this morning.”
Her husband reported her missing, Griffin said. The woman’s body was sent to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, he said.
Griffin declined to release the woman’s name or any further details, citing the ongoing investigation, though “probably within the next 48 hours or so” he should have more information, he said.
“She does have children in the Houston area, so I’m just wanting to make sure everybody’s been notified,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.