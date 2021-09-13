This file will be routinely updated with the latest information on the effects from Tropical Storm Nicholas.
11 P.M. UPDATE
There is water over several parts of Bluewater Highway, Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said at 11 p.m. Monday. She was not sure how far down or where specifically, she said.
“They’re totally out of power,” she said of Surfside Beach. “They’ve had palm trees and some signs that have been coming up out of the ground and blowing around, so some suffering from some very high winds.”
In Freeport, there is no flooding in the city to City Manager Tim Kelty’s knowledge, he said Monday night.
“The last word I got, our pumps were keeping up,” he said. “As long as our pumps are up and running I think we’ll be in good shape, and we are manning those. We did have to pull folks in for a safety standpoint because of the wind, but as soon as things calm down a little bit we’ll redeploy them.”
More than 38,000 CenterPoint Energy customers are without power as of 11 p.m., according to the energy provider’s website.
The county continues to monitor the storm and release information regarding road closures and updates as they come, Trower said.
“We just want people to stay safe,” she said.
10:15 P.M. UPDATE
As of 10 p.m., Tropical Storm Nicholas has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Their latest advisory placed the storm about 20 miles southeast of Matagorda, and about 45 miles southwest of Freeport, moving north-northeast at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
“The Hurricane watch from Port O’Connor north to Freeport, Texas has been upgraded to a hurricane warning,” the advisory states.
Motion toward the north-northeast is expected to continue through the night, followed by a turn toward the northeast and a slower motion by late Tuesday, the advisory states. Nicholas’ center is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast in a few hours and move over “extreme southeastern Texas” Tuesday and early Wednesday.
“Little change in strength is likely before landfall, followed by weakening after the center moves inland,” the advisory states.
Rainfall totals remain projected at 6 to 12 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches across the upper Texas coastal areas into Wednesday, with flash flooding possible, it states.
9:45 P.M. UPDATE
The Texas Department of Transportation has closed Highway 332 at CR 690, also known as Levee Road, heading toward Surfside, according to a Facebook post from Brazoria County officials.
“Surfside is without power and water is now coming over the dunes,” the post states.
As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves inland, rain bands are intensifying and rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour will be common, officials stated in an earlier post.
West of Freeport to Matagorda is under a flash flood warning.
“Twelve inches of rain or even higher can cause some pretty significant issues when it comes to flash flooding,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Cady said. “With the significant amount of moisture moving onshore and the rain bands associated with the storm it is absolutely something that should be taken seriously with the flash flood risk it can pose, especially along the coast.”
Lake Jackson residents can report power outages and downed lines to Centerpoint by calling 713-207-2222; natural gas problems to Entex at 800-752-8036; and road closures to the highway department at 979-864-8550 or 713-881-3106, according to a Facebook post from city officials.
8:30 P.M. UPDATE
Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Monday for 17 counties, including Brazoria, Harris, Matagorda and Galveston counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
“The State of Texas is working closely with officials on the ground to provide the resources and support needed to keep our communities safe, but it is up to all Texans in the path of this storm to take precautions, heed the guidance of officials, and remain vigilant as this severe weather moves through Texas,” Abbott said in the release.
The City of Alvin’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated and will be fully staffed until further notice, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Dixie Roberts.
“The Alvin area could potentially see rainfall in the amounts of 6 to 12 inches throughout the evening and into the early afternoon on Tuesday,” Roberts stated in the release. “We anticipate the storm to move through quickly and clear the area by Tuesday afternoon.”
As is the case throughout the rest of the county, residents are encouraged to stay off the roadways, she said.
There will be no garbage collection Tuesday in Alvin, but regular collection is scheduled to continue Wednesday as long as roads are navigable. Tuesday’s collection will be picked up Wednesday and so on through Saturday, and heavy trash collection will be picked up Sept. 29, Roberts said.
Alvin officials will post updates on the city’s website and social media, she said.
Lake Jackson residents are encouraged to call 979-415-2788 until 10 p.m. to report weather incidents, downed trees or for help finding other agencies, officials posted on social media.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta plans to sign a disaster declaration Tuesday morning, he said.
“The storm is approaching Matagorda Bay and is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of the bay sometime this evening, so we’re only a few hours out,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Cady said at 6 p.m. “You’ll see heavier rain bands move onshore across Brazoria County and rainfall rates will pick up overnight. We’re really worried about the possibility of flash flooding, especially in areas along the coast.”
Widespread rainfall totals were still forecasted to be 6 to 12 inches, with the possibility of localized higher amounts depending on where stronger rain bands set up, he said.
That will be the main threat heading into the night and early Tuesday morning, Cady said.
Winds could be in excess of 50 mph with some gusts approaching 60 to 70 mph, bordering on hurricane force, he said.
“Additionally along the immediate coast we’re looking at 2 to 4 feet of storm surge — kind of the worst during high tide, which should be overnight,” Cady said. “That might inhibit runoff and water recession from floodwaters.”
Nicholas is forecasted to make landfall as a strong tropical storm “close to hurricane status,” Cady said.
“It’s not completely impossible to see some last-minute intensification before it makes landfall, but at this time it’s unlikely,” he said.
As of 7 p.m. the storm was about 35 miles south-southwest of Matagorda, moving north-northeast at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
