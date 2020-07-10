Four agencies responded to a fire that started in the kitchen of General Teran Meat Market, Taqueria & Panaderia late Friday afternoon.
The establishment owner called 911, and first responders evacuated everyone upon arrival, Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet said. Clute was the first fire department to respond.
Everyone made it out safely and there were no injuries, Doucet said.
Fire and EMS units from Richwood and Lake Jackson gave mutual aid, and Angleton was on their way to respond as well, Doucet said while still on the scene.
“We got the fire knocked down in less than 20 minutes,” Doucet said.
The city fire marshal’s office will investigate to determine the cause, he said.
It started in the back of the kitchen where the hood is, owner Jacob De La Garza said.
“A fan sucks the air out — maybe a short or something,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
A reporter is on the scene. Look for more information in the weekend print and online edition.
