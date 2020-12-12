ANGLETON — The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases came in right at 201 on Saturday, marking the fifth day in less than two weeks that at least 200 new cases of the virus were reported among local residents.
With a report of 224, Dec. 2 was the first day 200 or more cases was announced since the pandemic reached Brazoria County in the middle of March. Prior to that, the highest daily total recorded was 198 on Sept. 11.
Among Saturday’s confirmed cases, the highest number recorded among municipalities was 65 new cases in Pearland. Following that came Angleton with 22 new cases, Lake Jackson and Manvel with 13 new cases each, and Alvin with 12 new cases. Single digits were reported in 11 cities: West Columbia (eight), Brazoria (five), Clute (four), Richwood, Danbury and Holiday Lakes (three each), Iowa Colony and Damon (two each), and Freeport, Sweeny and Oyster Creek (one each).
Multiple confirmed cases were also reported for every age range, and only those in their 70s and 80s saw fewer than 10 cases, according to the Brazoria County dashboard. Five cases were reported among those in their 70s, and four cases were reported among those in their 80s. The next lowest number was 14, reported among children, followed by 15 cases among those in their 60s, 19 among those in their 40s, 21 among those in their 50s, 22 among those in their 20s, 28 among adolescents and 30 among those in their 30s.
Via email, Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower also reported 43 of Saturday's cases are probable cases and there were also 101 recoveries.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. They also include those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection.
Sixteen of the 201 confirmed cases came from test samples taken more than two weeks ago, Trower said in her email. There were no deaths, nursing home or jail cases to report Saturday, she said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
With Saturday’s numbers, the number of reported cases in Brazoria County has broken another thousand threshold, coming in at a total of 16,136. Of those, 2,333 cases remain active and 626 are considered probable. There have been 12,997 recoveries and 180 fatalities countywide since mid-March.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.