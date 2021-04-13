Those looking to get the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine can do so Thursday without needing to make an appointment.
“We have around 450 vaccines,” said Kimberly Arias, a registered nurse with CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport and a team member for the vaccination clinic.
The vaccination clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the hospital campus at 100 Medical Drive in Lake Jackson. Participants should use the Women’s Center entrance and park at the Women’s Center. They must provide an ID.
“People can pre-register or they can just show up,” Arias said. “We’ll have two different lines. For those who have pre-registered it will move a little faster; for those walk-ins, they’ll have to register on-site.”
The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a time limit on when it can be administered, Arias said.
“Once we puncture the vial, they’re only good for two hours,” she said. “We do several counts throughout the clinic to see how many we need to be drawing up.”
Anybody 18 and older is eligible to receive a shot, she said. Those who would like to preregister can do so by emailing vaccineclinic@brhstx.org.
As of April 7, the St. Luke’s Health system has administered 225,691 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the hospital’s website.
This isn’t the first vaccination clinic the hospital has done, Arias said. Last week, it administered 180 vaccine dosesduring an evening clinic which they turned into a walk-in event, she said.
“The more people that you can get vaccinated, hopefully the spread of the virus will decrease — along with all the recommendations the CDC has implemented,” Arias said.
Brazoria County officials reported 43 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Monday afternoon, including 13 probable cases and one case linked to a test more than two weeks old.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Of the 30 confirmed cases, 14 were reported among residents of Pearland. An additional three cases were reported in Alvin and in Manvel; two were reported in Holiday Lakes and in West Columbia; and one each cam from Angleton, Clute, Danbury, Freeport, Iowa Colony and Sweeny, according to the Brazoria County COVID-19 dashboard.
Three cases were reported among children and there were seven among adolescents, the dashboard indicates. Those in their 20s saw the addition of six new cases; those in their 30s, five new cases; those in their 40s, three cases; those in their 50s, four cases; and those in their 60s saw the addition of two new cases to the age group tallies.
Monday also brought 127 recoveries, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
With the most recent numbers, Brazoria County is up to 34,853 reported cases of the virus, of which 1,164 are active, 463 are probable, 398 have resulted in fatalities, and 32,828 have resulted in recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
