Brazoria County hit triple-digits for yet another day as reported total COVID-19 cases within the county receiving 150 positive test results. Pearland and Alvin tied with the most reported cases Monday at 47 each.
Monday also marks consecutive days without a reported death from the novel coronavirus after reporting 10 in the first 18 days of July.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said three of the new cases come from residents in three different nursing facilities in Angleton. There were positive tests at Cypress Woods Care Center, K’s Place and Country Village Care.
He said there were no new positive tests at the county jail, however.
Among localities, following Pearland and Alvin were Lake Jackson with 12 cases, Freeport with 10, Angleton with seven, Manvel with six, Brazoria with five, Clute and Sweeny with three, Jones Creek and Richwood with two and one case each in Iowa Colony, West Columbia, Danbury, Liverpool, Holiday Lakes and Brookside Village.
There were no reported cases from Bailey’s Prairie, Oyster Creek, Damon, Hillcrest Village, Bonney, Demi John, Sandy Point or Surfside Beach.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
A plurality of cases reported Monday came from people in their 30s. According to county data, people 30-39 years old comprised 40 new cases — more than a quarter of the total reported.
There were also 25 cases among people in their 40s, 18 cases of people in their 50s, 17 cases for people in their 20s, 15 teenage cases, nine among people 80 and older and eight cases among children younger than 10.
Overall, there have been 4,171 cases reported in Brazoria County, with 2,365 infections considered active, 1,755 recovered, 29 fatlities and 22 probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
