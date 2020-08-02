A Freeport woman in her 50s was reported Sunday to have died, bringing Brazoria County's COVID-19 death toll to 44.
Sunday's announcement of 74 new cases is the lowest number since July 1, but still higher than had ever been announced before 77 cases on June 23.
Brazoria County went through consecutive days without crossing the 100-case threshold for new COVID-19 cases after Sunday's case count for the first time since July 11 and 12.
“I don’t buy stock on weekend numbers,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “The labs work short-staffed, we work a little bit short-staffed on the weekends.”
Sunday's announcement brought the cumulative reported case total to 5,820. There are 3,034 cases remaining active, 2,720 cumulative recovered, and 44 people deceased.
Sebesta would rather look at a minimum of a week’s worth of cases before trying to develop conclusions as to possible trends, he said.
There were no reports from county nursing or assisted-living facilities in Sunday’s numbers, he said, but there was one new case among county jail inmates.
In terms of cities, Alvin had the most cases for the day with 15, with Angleton reporting 14, Freeport showing 11, Lake Jackson posting eight. Pearland, which has been a hot spot of late, had six new cases reported in the city.
Alvin has 473 cases remaining active, while Angleton has 431 active, Freeport has 228 active, Lake Jackson has 299 active and Pearland has 701 active, county data shows.
Jones Creek had four new cases within the city and were three for Manvel, Richwood and Sweeny, two in Clute and one each for Bailey’s Prairie, Brazoria, Brookside Village, Iowa Colony and West Columbia.
For new cases per age group, 20-somethings led the way with 17, followed by those in their 40s at 13, people in their 30s with 12, eight among those 10-19 years old, seven among people in their 50s, six cases each for people in their 60s and children 9 and younger and five cases for people in their 70s.
There were no new reports of COVID among people 80 or older.
State prison unit statistics were not updated since the last reports on Friday.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
