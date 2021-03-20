ANGLETON — While no new fatalities were reported Friday by Brazoria County officials, one new case of COVID-19 has been linked to Country Village Care in Angleton.
Of the 116 newest cases announced Friday, nine were reported in Angleton, the third-most among Brazoria County cities, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Further north, 29 new cases were reported in Pearland, in addition to 13 in Alvin, two in Manvel, three in Iowa Colony, and one in Liverpool. New cases were also reported in Lake Jackson (six), Freeport (five), Clute (three), Sweeny (two), West Columbia (four), Richwood (one), Jones Creek (two) and Surfside (one), the dashboard indicates.
The case count touched each age group. Three children, 10 adolescents, 15 people in their 20s, 16 in their 30s, 21 in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, three in their 60s, one in his 70s and three in their 80s or older were added.
With those additions, there are 82 children with COVID-19, as well as 246 adolescents; 276 people in their 20s; 268 people in their 30s; 269 people in their 40s; 232 people in their 50s; 150 people in their 60s; 55 people in their 70s and 30 people who are in their 80s or older.
County spokeswoman Sharon Trower also reported via email 106 recoveries Friday, as well as 34 probable cases and four cases transferred out of county jurisdiction. Twelve cases are from tests given over two weeks ago.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
