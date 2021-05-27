AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Wednesday is asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the Texas Legislature in June to advance three pieces of GOP-backed legislation that died in the Texas House at midnight Tuesday.
The bills sought to ban transgender students from playing on sports teams based on their gender identity, prohibit local governments from using taxpayer funds to pay for lobbyists and punish social media companies for “censoring” Texans based on their political viewpoints.
In a statement, Abbott said the call was premature and instead urged lawmakers to “work together to get important conservative legislation to my desk.”
“Some are trying to end the game before the time clock has run out,” Abbott wrote. “Members in both chambers need to be spending every minute of every day to accomplish that mission.”
In his call to bring back the Legislature, Patrick said the bills in question have widespread support.
“The TxHouse killed these conservative bills that majority of Texans in both parties support,” Patrick tweeted.
But a national Gallup poll showed that 55 percent of Democrats — and 10 percent of Republicans — support letting kids play sports based on their gender identity.
A clear majority of Texans do support the prohibition on taxpayer-funded lobbying, however. An April poll by the University of Texas at Austin and The Texas Tribune found that 69 percent of Texas voters approved banning local governments from hiring lobbyists to represent them in Austin.
House Democrats pulled out all the stops Tuesday night in a last-ditch effort to block a handful of bills that had the support of Patrick, Abbott and the Texas GOP. The lower chamber faced a midnight deadline to advance Senate bills. Democrats instead spent the day barraging their colleagues with questions, compliments and procedural objections to slow down the process.
A series of objections to key bills forced their sponsors to delay consideration until 11:30 p.m. — leaving just half an hour remaining to take up and vote out the measures. As the midnight deadline drew closer, Democrats offered an amendment to an unrelated bill about prevailing wage rates in a coordinated effort to run out the clock.
When time expired, Democrats cheered and waved transgender pride flags on the House floor, celebrating with a crowd of onlookers in the gallery.
The Texas Freedom Caucus, a group of hardline House conservatives, echoed Patrick’s call for a special session in a tweet Tuesday.
