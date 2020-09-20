ANGLETON — The addition of 33 new cases to the COVID-19 dashboard Sunday is the lowest new number since Sept. 17’s addition of 36, and prior to that, Sept. 6’s addition of 42.
“It doesn’t look like there’s been a large Labor Day spike, and that’s a good thing,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Over the past week or so, Brazoria County has added an average of 68 new cases per day, compared to an average of 76 recoveries reported each day.
“It’s always good when recoveries outpace new cases,” Sebesta said.
Six of the new cases are from test samples taken more than two weeks ago, he said.
Of the new cases, the highest number was again reported among Pearland residents, with 15 new positive cases. The second highest number was five, reported among residents of Lake Jackson, followed by three new cases in Angleton. Two new cases were reported in Oyster Creek and in Rosharon. To round out Sunday’s count, Alvin, Manvel, Clute, Freeport, West Columbia, Jones Creek each added one new case to their tallies.
One of the new cases was in a resident of The Colonnades at Reflection Bay in Pearland, Sebesta said. There were no new cases reported among prison unit employees, or among inmates or employees of the county jail.
While not every municipality saw a new case Sunday, every age range did. The greatest number of new cases was seven, reported among people in their 30s. Six new cases were reported among people in their 50s, followed by five among children younger than 10, four among people in their 60s and in their 70s, three among people in their 20s and two among people in their 40s. A Pearland woman in her 80s and a Clute male adolescent were also reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Officials do not report recoveries on Sundays, so none were included in the day’s report.
“Saturday and Sunday results are always — you’re gonna have less people working in the labs, and we have a smaller crew working as well,” he said. “I’ve always said you don’t buy stock in weekend numbers.”
Cumulatively, Brazoria County has seen 10,068 cases of COVID-19 to date. Of those, there are 1,993 active cases and 7,985 recovered cases. Two cases remain probable, meaning those people are showing symptoms of the virus and are linked to others who tested positive. There have been 88 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.