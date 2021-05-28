FREEPORT — A 47-year-old Freeport man was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief chase.
The chase started at about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Plantation Drive in Lake Jackson when an officer attempted to stop a gray Ford Explorer for displaying different license plates and expired registration. The man — whose name is not being released by law enforcement — refused to stop for the officer, continuing to drive at normal speeds as he headed toward Highway 332/288, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch said.
“He entered the feeder road toward Freeport at highway speeds and continued traveling at normal speeds,” he said. “The driver eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Brazosport Boulevard and Yellowstone Street. Prior to the officer making contact with the man, he was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The man was the only person inside the Explorer.
Police closed a stretch of southbound North Brazosport Boulevard between Victoria Lane and Yellowstone Street for about three hours while they investigated. Patrol vehicles surrounded a dark-colored SUV with their vehicles, and crime scene tape blocked the sidewalk as investigators took pictures of the vehicle.
Through the investigation, the man was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest through the Lake Jackson Police Department and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Welch said.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and Freeport police and fire departments assisted on the scene.
