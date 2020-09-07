ALVIN — Brazoria County reported 79 new coronavirus cases Monday, including 25 residents of Laurel Court nursing home in Alvin.
One retirement community employee and 31 residents in all were reported positive for the virus Monday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“I have one Watercrest employee and four residents out of Pearland, we have two Cypress Woods residents in Angleton and 25 Laurel Court residents in Alvin, all testing positive,” Sebesta said. “No Laurel Court employees tested positive in Monday’s report.”
Sebesta cannot say the uptick in retirement community cases is a surprise.
“I know these facilities are working diligently to try to minimize their cases, but with what we’ve seen in the last four, five and six months of how it’s popped up in assisted-living facilities everywhere, unfortunately, that is a place that the virus can spread rapidly.” Sebesta said.
Laurel Court Administrator Frances Paggeot was unavailable for comment on Monday, according to an attendant at the facility.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
With the large number of infections at Laurel Court, Alvin led the municipality count with 30 new cases. The second-highest number of cases came from Pearland with 26 new cases, according to the county’s dashboard.
Manvel followed with seven new cases. Lake Jackson and Iowa Colony each had three new cases, and Angleton and Clute had two cases each. Freeport, Brazoria, Richwood, Sweeny, Danbury and Oyster Creek each had one new case Monday.
The highest number of new cases by age group was among people over the age of 80 with 18, followed by people in their 40s, 60s and 70s with 11 each, and people in their 30s with 10 new cases. Six new cases were reported among those in their 50s and eight cases were reported in those in their 20s. Three cases were found in adolescents, and one case was found in a child under the age of 10, according to county-provided records.
One case transferred out of the county, and 259 recoveries were reported Monday, Sebesta said.
“No deaths were reported Monday, nor county jail or TDCJ,” Sebesta said.
Monday's additions bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county to 8,984, with 73 fatalities. Of those, 2,423 remain active and 6,463 are reported recovered. There are 25 cases considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
