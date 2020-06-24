Despite Tuesday’s 77 newly reported COVID-19 cases, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta does not plan to mandate any county-wide orders like he did toward the beginning of the pandemic.
Like Gov. Greg Abbott has suggested for Texas, Sebesta stresses personal responsibility, proper hygiene and social distancing tactics to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Sebesta will not mandate countywide mask use, he said, but will support any city that decides to enlist one.
“Brazoria County is a microcosm of Texas,” Sebesta said. “A lot of our cities have single-digit active cases right now.”
Mayors and council are allowed to install a mask order if they have an emergency declaration in place, Sebesta said.
“I highly encourage wearing the masks and to be tolerant to people,” Sebesta said.
Tuesday afternoon’s report saw a 27 percent increase from Thursday’s previous record of 56 residents. The state reported 5,489 positives, an all-time daily high for Texas.
The county’s most affected city, Pearland, recorded 23 new infections, according to county data.
Six men in their 50s, two men in their 30s and 20s each, two women in their 20s, four women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, a teenage girl and boy, a girl younger than 10 and a man in his 40s reported as the city’s recent infected.
The county was free of any additional nursing home or Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee positives for the third straight day, Sebesta said. Reports show six cases have been nursing home-related since June 13.
Angleton, Alvin, Richwood and Brazoria each saw their highest daily totals since COVID cases first were reported in March, Sebesta said.
Angleton residents included three women in their 30s, two men in their 20s, women in their 60s, 50s and 20s, a man in their 50s and a boy younger than 10.
Alvin had 17 residents test positive — three women in their 20s and 40s each, four teenage boys, men in their 20s, 50s, 70s and 40s and women in their 40s, 30s and one older than 80.
Richwood men in their 30s and 40s and women in their 20s, 30s and 40s were also part of Tuesday’s report.
Brazoria had five residents report as sick with the virus. Residents included men in their 50s and 70s and women in their 20s, 50s and older than 80.
Before Tuesday, Brazoria had three residents still showing symptoms, according to county data.
Two Manvel men and women each in their 30s, a boy younger than 10 and a woman in her 20s also reported positive.
Other residents to test positive were male teenagers from West Columbia and Bailey’s Prairie, a West Columbia girl younger than 10, three Lake Jackson men in their 20s, a Lake Jackson man in his 40s, a Clute woman in her 30s, a Clute man in his 50s, and Freeport and Iowa Colony women in their 20s, according to county data.
The Bailey’s Prairie teenager was the community’s first reported case, according to county data.
Probable positives were a Pearland woman in her 20s, an Angleton woman in her 60s, a Manvel boy younger than 10, a teenage boy from Pearland and men in their 50s from Alvin and Pearland.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The county also reported 33 recoveries, according to county data.
To date, 1,312 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across Brazoria County. Of those, 513 remain confirmed cases, 48 are probable and 740 have recovered. There have been 14 deaths from the virus since the middle of March.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.