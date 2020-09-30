LAKE JACKSON — City and state personnel will come onto private property to seek voluntary access to inspect water systems, but the city warns watching out for a few specific things will prevent scammers from taking advantage of the situation.
The people visiting homes and businesses will not ask to come inside, an announcement from the city said. They will only be looking in yards.
Crews will first seek permission by knocking, but if no one answers, they will leave a door hanger with instructions to call and give permission, according to the emergency message.
“This permission is very important, so please call if you get a door hanger,” the message said.
All crews will have a City of Lake Jackson ID badge, even crews from the state, according to the announcement. Anyone who asks a resident to see their ID or fill out a form could be a scammer. Always ask to see the city badge in that case, the announcement said.
“Crews will be looking for raw water and any water source that could lead to a cross-connection, where water can get back into our system, such as, with outside hoses left on the ground,” the announcement reads
If crews find something like this, the city will work with the resident to fix it, City Manager Modesto Mundo said during a Wednesday morning conference through Zoom.
The city will keep having these conferences at 11 a.m. daily until further notice. The public is allowed to join and ask questions. The link to join is zoom.us/j/86817836245.
