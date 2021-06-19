LAKE JACKSON — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the city for the next 24 to 48 hours, after a loss of communication from the water tower next to Dunbar Park caused Lake Jackson to lose water pressure Saturday.
“We dropped below the 20 (pounds per square inch) requirement for 30-plus minutes,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “It wasn’t a long time, but we need to take the precaution and be safe.”
Pressure ratings showed the city’s system dropped to 18 psi, he said.
The notice comes under advice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. City officials will test the water starting Sunday, and results should come back Monday morning, Mundo said. If they’re good, the notice will be lifted.
Earlier in the day, pressure dropped from the normally maintained 50 pounds per square inch to 42 psi, Mundo said.
City officials have been working to remedy the situation.
”My utility crew is telling me that we will get back to 50 by 7 p.m. this evening,” Mundo said.
Lake Jackson’s water towers communicate through wifi and through cellular service to monitor fill levels. The power went out with the city’s main system, which caused the communication to crash, Mundo said.
The loss in communication caused the Dunbar tower’s water pressure to drop, he said.
"Right now we think it might have been just the Dunbar tower, but the system is still tied so we can't really confirm if the rest of the system fell," Mundo said. "We have to take precautionary measures and assume that it went down throughout the system."
It is uncertain how many residents are affected by the drop in pressure, but it is assumed that a large portion of the city is, Mundo said. The city is still trying to determine the extent of the situation, he said.
“The water pressures are still high enough now that we don’t think that there’s anybody affected that they don’t have water at their house,” Mundo said.
Residents can sign up for emergency updates through Lake Jackson’s website, lakejackson-tx.gov.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.