CLUTE — Emergency horns will be sounding at Dow’s Oyster Creek site this morning as part of a drill, and the public shouldn’t be alarmed, the company announced.
The drill, which will include both Dow and Olin, will begin at about 9 a.m. at the plant off of Highway 332. An “all clear” horn will sound at the end of the drill, expected to be at about 11 a.m., Dow spokeswoman Gabriella Cone said in a news release.
“These activities give us the opportunity to implement our emergency response plans in a controlled environment in order to practice the processes and skills that could be needed,” Cone said in the statement.
Personnel will also be navigating around Dow’s facility as a part of the drill.
“Because part of the drill will involve traffic movement in and out of the site, please use extra caution if you are traveling in the area during the drill,” Cone said.
People may be able to hear the horn from the highway.
“The internal plant horns are usually not heard by the general public,” Cone said via email. “The CAER sirens can be heard approximately in a 5-mile radius from the site, depending on current weather conditions.”
This drill takes place at least once a year, Cone said.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Community Awareness and Emergency Response information line at 979-238-CAER (2237), Cone said.
