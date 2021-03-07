ANGLETON — The lowest count of new COVID-19 cases reported since Dec. 27 included four new deaths from the virus: a Pearland woman in her 70s and three Alvin men, respectively in their 30s, 60s and 70s.
Of the 28 new cases reported by Brazoria County officials Saturday, eight are confirmed and 20 are probable.
Saturday’s number of new cases on the Brazoria County COVID-19 dashboard was 29, because one of the new cases reported was one of the deaths, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Five of the eight confirmed cases were reported among Pearland residents. One new case each was reported in Alvin, Manvel and Clute.
The new confirmed cases varied among age ranges: one Manvel child; one Pearland adolescent; one Alvin woman in her 20s; one Pearland woman in her 50s; one Pearland woman in her 60s; one Clute man in his 60s; one Pearland man in his 80s; and the Alvin man in his 60s who died. Probable cases are not included in the county dashboard’s age or municipality breakdowns.
Via email, Trower also reported 136 recoveries. Five of the 28 cases are from tests more than two weeks old, she said in her email.
According to the county dashboard, there have been 32,221 cases of COVID-19 reported over the past year. Of those, 1,707 are active and 796 are probable; 29,383 people have recovered, and 335 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
