Three more people died in Brazoria County from their COVID-19 infections, according to the numbers released Friday afternoon.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said of the three deaths, one was a woman in her 70s who lived at Laurel Court in Alvin, one was a man in his 70s who lived in Lake Jackson and one was a woman in her 50s from Pearland.
For the day, there were 58 reported cases, 121 recoveries and no new probable cases. That takes the county’s cumulative case total to 9,987, set to eclipse the 10,000 mark over the weekend. There are a total of 7,911 recoveries, 1,986 active cases, 88 dead and two probable cases.
Sebesta said there were two new cases among residents and one staff member at Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clute, one resident case at Laurel Court and one resident case at Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland.
He added that 12 of the 58 cases reported on the day are from tests taken more than two weeks ago.
Of the county municipalities, 22 new cases emerged from Pearland, followed by nine in Angleton, seven in Alvin, and four each in Iowa Colony and Lake Jackson. There were three in Richwood, two each in Brazoria, Clute, West Columbia, and one each in Brookside Village, Danbury and Manvel.
People in their 50s led the way among age groups with 13 cases, followed by people in their 20s with 11 cases, nine cases each for people in their 30s and 40s, four cases each for people 80 years old and older and those 10-19 years old, three cases each for people in their 70s and 9 years old or younger, and two cases among people in their 60s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
According to the Brazosport ISD active cases table, there are three cases each among students at O.M. Roberts Elementary School and Brazoswood High School, an increase of two at Roberts from Thursday’s numbers. There is also one positive student case each at Grady Rasco Middle, and Clute and Lake Jackson intermediate schools.
Among staff, there is one COVID-19 case each at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, Gladys Polk Elementary, Brazoswood High and among non-campus staff. That’s a total of nine students and four staff.
BISD states, regarding the numbers, they’re all active, test-confirmed cases, and the totals include both people participating in on-campus and virtual instruction. Cases are assigned to the person tested’s home campus. Those who receive positive tests can’t return to campus until they complete their quarantine period.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.