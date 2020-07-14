ANGLETON — After a double-digit weekend, Brazoria County officials reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, but County Judge Matt Sebesta advises against placing any kind of stock in the lower numbers.
“We’re running four, five, six days right now on test results coming back,” he said.
That delay is the amount of time from when a person is tested to when the lab gets the results, he said. The county not report new cases until it has those lab reports.
“We don’t report a case until we actually have the labs in hand on each person,” Sebesta said. “We’re at the mercy of when the labs actually send them over to us.”
The county reported 47 recoveries Monday. There has been an increase in the number of recoveries just like there has been an increase in the number of cases recently, Sebesta said.
“If you go back two or three weeks you will probably see we were having 40 to 50 cases a day,” he said. “I would anticipate in two to three weeks, we will likely be seeing 100 recoveries a day because for the last week, week and a half we’ve been averaging 100 or more cases a day. So down the road we will start seeing that same number of recoveries, or close to it.”
He hopes the recoveries match the number of cases, he said.
“I would hope that we don’t have any more death out of this,” Sebesta said. “I’d like to see everyone that contracts this virus to recover from it.”
There have been 134 children younger than 10 test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Brazoria County.
“It’s usually they’re in a household with where their parents have brought it home and then it spreads amongst the family,” Sebesta said.
To his knowledge, none of those cases have been linked to any daycare facilities, he said.
“I believe there have been several daycare employees that have tested positive but they have been in different facilities and have not led to outbreaks,” Sebesta said. “An outbreak is when you have multiple cases within a facility.”
None of Monday’s new cases were linked to prison units or nursing homes, Sebesta said.
“That’s a good thing, especially the nursing homes,” he said. “That’s where our most vulnerable people are and that’s where we don’t want this disease running rampant.”
Among the 110 new cases reported Monday, Angleton lead the count with 22 positive new cases. Those people included a man 80 or older, who was the oldest county resident included in Monday’s count. Additional positives in Angleton included 10 men ranging from their 20s to their 70s in age, plus a boy under 10, and eight women ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s, as well as one woman in her 70s and two girls younger than 20.
The second-highest number of new cases were reported in Alvin in people including a girl younger than 10 and a boy younger than 20, as well as six women ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s and a total of seven men in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 70s.
Officials reported Clute’s highest number of new cases at 13, including a man in his 60s, a man in his 20s and a boy under 10. The majority of Clute residents to have tested positive were women: two in their 60s, one in her 50s, three in their 40s, and one each in her 20s and 30s.
Nine new cases each were reported in Lake Jackson and Pearland, including a Lake Jackson boy under 10 and four Pearland residents under 20. Other Lake Jackson residents reported to have tested positive were two men in their 20s, one in his 30s, two in their 40s, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, and a woman in her 50s. Pearland residents also included a man in his 30s, and four women ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s.
Monday was the first single-digit day for Pearland since June 28.
“That’s a good thing,” Sebesta said. “Let’s see what the rest of the week holds.”
In Brazoria, Manvel and Freeport, seven new cases each were reported. Brazoria residents included four women in their 20s, 30s and 40s and three men in their 30s, 40s and 50s. In Manvel, a man in his 30s and one in his 50s were included, along with six women in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s. Freeport’s new cases were in a man in his 30s, a girl under 10 and a woman under 20, and women in their 20s, 30s and 50s.
County data added five new cases to Danbury’s count, including a man and a woman both in their 70s. A Danbury man in his 50s and two more women, respectively in their 20s and 40s, rounded out Monday’s addition to Danbury’s cases.
Four women — two in their 20s and two younger than 20 — were reported in Richwood.
Three new cases were reported for Liverpool and for Holiday Lakes — Liverpool men in their 30s, 40s and 60s, and a Holiday Lakes boy younger than 10 plus a girl younger than 20 and a woman in her 40s. In West Columbia, a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s made up Monday’s addition to their cases.
An Oyster Creek man in his 20s, a Jones Creek woman in her 30s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 20s, and a Bonney woman in her 60s rounded out the total fo new cases reported by Brazoria County officials on Monday.
“They’re kind of spread out,” Sebesta said of the new cases. “Holiday Lakes, Liverpool — those are small communities.”
Officials did not report any probable cases, which are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The state health department is reporting Brazoria County as having 3,550 COVID-19 cases total, which includes prison numbers but does not include probable cases, according to the website. The state of Texas reports 24,321 cumulative tests for Brazoria County through July 11 and 3,358 positive cases through the same day — a percentage of 13.8 testing positive.
Altogether, Brazoria County officials have reported 3,132 cases in total since the pandemic began, not counting local prison cases. There are 1,716 active cases and 1,368 recoveries, with 25 cases considered probable. Twenty-three people who have had the virus have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
