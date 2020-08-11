ANGLETON — With the start of the new school year just around the corner, there’s no telling how the COVID-19 case numbers might be affected across the county, the county’s top official said.
“That’s hard to say,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “And I don’t like to do crystal ball projections.”
Instead, he will rely on the Department of State Health Services’ guidance to the Texas Education Agency and to local school boards and superintendents to prepare for the new year, he said.
“I think they are all making very thoughtful plans that they’re putting into place to be able to educate our children, as well as to do their best to protect them and the school staff,” Sebesta said.
The county is not considering issuing a mandate to school districts on whether to remain closed or to open fully online, because they don’t have the authority to do so, he said.
“The attorney general issued an opinion on that a few weeks ago,” Sebesta said.
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s opinion contradicted a previous TEA statement which said school district closures would be subject to decisions from local health authorities.
Across Texas, several local health authorities have issued orders to delay in-person instruction which rely on state law allowing a health authority to control communicable diseases, Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a letter dated July 28 to Mayor Doug Svien of Stephenville.
“But nothing in the law gives health authorities the power to indiscriminately close schools — public or private — as these local orders claim to do,” Paxton said in the letter.
Under the law, local health authorities can quarantine property in some instances, but cannot issue blanket quarantine orders that are inconsistent with state law, Paxton said.
A similar statement from Gov. Greg Abbott on July 31 came after almost 20 local health authorities had already issued such orders. Officials previously believed local health authorities, including Dr. Anthony Rogers for Brazoria County, had such power.
Locally, the number of COVID-19 new daily COVID cases has dropped from a few weeks ago, but it’s important to consider overall, long-term trends that span at least a couple of weeks, over narrower trends or snapshots, Sebesta said.
Officials began the week with fewer than 100 new cases, reporting a total of 94 Monday. According to the dashboard, those cases spanned 15 local communities and touched all age ranges.
Pearland saw the greatest number of new cases Monday with 28. Angleton and Freeport had 14 new cases each, and Lake Jackson added 11 new cases to its tally.
The rest of the communities added single digits to their totals, the largest being seven in Clute, closely followed by five in Alvin.
West Columbia and Holiday Lakes each saw three new cases, while Manvel and Brazoria each saw two.
One new case each was reported for Damon, Brookside Village, Sweeny, Iowa Colony and Liverpool, according to county data.
Two children under the age of 10 were confirmed to have tested positive, as well as one person 80 or older. Five people in their 70s and eight people in their 60s were included in the county’s report, as were 10 people under the age of 20 and 15 people in their 50s. The highest numbers were in people in their 20s (18), in their 30s (18) and in their 40s (17).
“All confirmed,” Sebesta said of the new cases.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Monday’s report included a resident of Cypress Woods Care Center in Angleton and an inmate of the Brazoria County jail. Sebesta did not know the age range or gender of either individual, he said.
Cypress Woods was the only nursing home to have a new case reported Monday. Creekside Village Healthcare in Clute has not seen any new cases since the outbreak reported Friday, Sebesta said.
Reached by phone Monday, Creekside Village administrator Amy Brieden declined to comment.
Officials also reported 26 recoveries — a number Sebesta thought was low.
“Seemed like the recoveries were a little low today,” he said. “But we’re coming off the weekend, so we’ll just see how the rest of the week shapes up.”
The county has not reported any Sunday recoveries since June 7. They don’t expect recoveries Sundays because there are not as many staff members at work, Sebesta said Sunday.
There were no deaths to report Monday, Sebesta said.
“No deaths is a good thing,” he said.
Since March, the county has reported 6,684 cases in all, of which 3,507 are active and 3,097 have recovered. There are 24 probable cases, which are people exhibiting symptoms and linked to others who have tested positive. County data shows that 56 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.