ANGLETON — County officials included a reminder in the daily COVID-19 report that no case numbers will be released today or Sunday as the county shifts to Monday through Friday reporting.
Friday’s numbers were similar to those of the previous day: a report of 79 new cases, after 80 were reported Thursday, and 44 probable cases Friday, after 49 were reported a day earlier. While the number of new cases during the past week have fluctuated wildly from a low of nine to a high of 80, the county is averaging 55.57 new cases each day.
This is in line with the roughly 59.27 daily average for the month of April.
Of the 35 confirmed cases contained in the county’s latest report, the largest number of those, 12, was reported among residents of Pearland. New cases were also reported among residents of Clute and Lake Jackson (four each), Alvin and Brazoria (three each), Angleton and Freeport (two each), and Iowa Colony, Hillcrest Village, Oyster Creek, Sandy Point and Sweeny (one each).
At least one new case was confirmed for every age range Friday: eight people in their 20s, six in their 50s, six adolescents, five in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 70s and in their 80s, one person in his or her 60s and one child.
Six of the new cases were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, and officials reported a Clute woman in her 90s as the county’s most recent fatality.
Of the 35,787 cases reported countywide, there are 838 active infections and 445 cases which are considered probable, not confirmed. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
There have been 34,093 recoveries, and 416 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
