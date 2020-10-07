CLUTE
Momentum is building for a major campaign from The Facts that will encourage people to shop locally while offering support to business owners.
The Shop Local, Shop Strong Brazoria County campaign includes T-shirts, banners, window clings and a concerted advertising push online, in print and in a special section where businesses can show off what they do. The campaign also will include prizes to incentivize shopping at participating businesses.
“I tried to remove any barrier that I could for local businesses participating, because I know this initiative can help them. Even the smallest businesses can afford to get in on this,” Facts Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz said. “The goal is to get their message out and also instill some civic pride in shopping local.”
Companies have already signed up to support the effort, including Freeport LNG as the grand prize sponsor and Brazos Woods Veterinary Clinic as the photo gallery sponsor.
Other early supporters include MEGlobal, Dow, BASF, Freeport Welding, West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, SouthStar Bank, Kenjo’s BBQ, New Era Auto, Gulf Coast Auto Park, The Center for the Arts and Sciences and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry.
Many of these sponsors don’t have retail products to sell, but they are great community supporters and got on board to supplement offerings to small businesses and raise the profile of the campaign, Mintz said. Their support will buy gift cards to participating businesses, which will be used as prizes, including a grand-prize $500 gift certificate sponsored by Freeport LNG. Readers can upload photos of themselves shopping at a participating Shop Local, Shop Strong business to be eligible to win.
“The industries, non-profits and businesses signed on as supporters will help us pump money directly into the participating retailers’ pockets,” Mintz said. “With the kind of support we have gotten already, we will be able to purchase lots of gift cards to give away.”
Getting a gift card to a business someone has never been to before is great for many reasons, since it gets them some free stuff, but will also encourage them to discover what the store offers and spend more there in the future.
When the pandemic began, Mintz knew the community would need to support local businesses like never before. Small business brings character to our towns and cities, she said.
Shop Local, Shop Strong participating businesses will get print advertising, an online presence and social media attention, Mintz said.
“Our businesses know that advertising in The Facts works. I also know that businesses are struggling right now. I want their message to reach as many people as it can,” she said.
It was heavy on Mintz’s mind that some people did make money during the worst of the pandemic and shutdowns, and many of those people were already billionaires. It’s easy to order things on Amazon, but it’s much more meaningful to shop local, Mintz said.
She admires the moxie it takes to start a business, she said.
“I want to see them come through this strong,” Mintz said.
Local business owners are the ones who employ our kids, sponsor our Little League teams and bump into us at the grocery store or church, she said.
“These are our people,” Mintz said. “We’ve got to support our people.”
Advertising representatives from The Facts are selling the program now, and the public launch will be later this month, with the campaign running through the end of the year.
How Ironic! Shouldn't the slogan be "Shop Local - If the Government hasn't shut the businesses down" ?
