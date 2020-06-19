ANGLETON — Judge Terri Holder granted former Freeport city manager Jeff Pynes shock probation Friday morning, releasing him from prison after almost five months.
Holder sentenced Pynes, 54, to 10 years in prison with the potential for shock probation — a form of probation considered within 180 days — Jan. 24 after he pleaded guilty to first-degree felony theft by a public servant. He will now serve 10 years of probation and pay $217,641.37 in restitution to the City of Freeport.
Holder will require Pynes to get a life insurance policy on himself in that amount with Freeport as the beneficiary, ensuring that Freeport will be paid, she said.
Pynes feels that his recidivism rate would be “negative zero” and he understands the mistakes he made, he said on the stand Friday. He was thinner and his hair was grayer than when he was sentenced in January.
“I have a lot of good still to give. I want to get out there and work hard and be productive,” Pynes said.
The state asked Holder to keep Pynes in prison, Prosecutor Rick Martin said.
“His promise to pay is not worth the paper it is written on,” he said of Pynes’ restitution. “He should stay in prison.”
Holder knows some will disagree with her decision, but she carefully considered punishment for punishment’s sake, protecting the public and making the victim whole again, she said.
She hopes Pynes’ time in prison, the fact he will never be in a position of public trust again and the restitution will meet all of those marks.
