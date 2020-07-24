Hospitals have to report specific numbers of ventilators they have on hand available to the state, but that can create misleading perceptions for hospitals that are part of larger healthcare systems, officials say.
While the numbers can look like some local hospitals are close to using their last ventilators, in reality, CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport and UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus are stocked and capable, with the latter not even coming close to what would trigger a “shift” in resources from other campuses, Administrator and Associate Chief Nursing Officer Beth Reimschissel said.
“There’s plenty of ventilators available,” CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport CEO Al Guevara said.
Both hospitals are part of systems that can distribute resources as needed.
There are different types of respiratory support, and the healthcare providers start with things that are least invasive, he said. A ventilator is a last resort and there are multiple other forms of oxygenation, he said.
“We have not seen a surge in the need for ventilators,” he said.
It is unnecessary to fixate on a specific number of ventilators available, Reimschissel said. They work off of a percentage available and would shift resources from other UTMB facilities if necessary, she said. That has not happened during the pandemic, she said.
UTMB’s ventilators are pediatric- and adult-equipped, Reimschissel said. Though they don’t have pediatric inpatient beds, a child could immediately get a ventilator before transfer if necessary, she said.
That has not happened in a COVID-related situation that she is aware of, but the system deals with numerous respiratory illnesses and is equipped to do so.
FICTION: Local hospitals have critically low numbers of ventilators.
FACT: CHI St. Luke’s and UTMB systems can shift resources as necessary and both local branches are fully equipped with ventilators.
