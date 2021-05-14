LAKE JACKSON — Brazoria County passed a key number in its COVID-19 immunization progress recently.
“It’s not in our rearview mirror yet, but it is getting more and more that way,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said Wednesday at the Lake Jackson Business Association luncheon. “Just some of the numbers … our population of 16 (years old and older) that have received at least one dose is 146,000 people, which is 50.06 percent. Percentage of our population 16 and over who are fully vaccinated is 118,961, which is 40.56 percent. Our over-65 who have had one dose is 77.17 (percent), and over-65 fully vaccinated is almost 69 percent.”
With an eye to increase those numbers, St. Luke’s Health Brazosport is having a walk-in vaccine clinic Saturday. People who want the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive it 9 a.m. to noon, and people who want the two-dose Moderna version can get it from 1 to 3 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
Those going need to enter the hospital on the Women’s Center entrance on the south side of the complex, at 100 Medical Drive in Lake Jackson and bring along their identification and insurance information.
The virus remains dangerous, though, and people continue to die from COVID-related causes. Three more COVID-related Brazoria County deaths were added Thursday — a Manvel woman in her 40s, a Sweeny woman in her 70s and a Freeport man in his 80s.
There were 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the county’s daily report, and two of those cases were probable. There were also 86 recoveries. There are fewer than 600 active cases in Brazoria County currently, which makes this point the lowest active case level since the initial outbreak.
Pearland had seven cases, and there were two in Angleton along with one each in Clute, Lake Jackson and Manvel.
There were three cases each among people in their 20s and 30s, two cases among people aged 10-19 years, and one case each among children nine years and younger, and those in their 40s, 50s and 70s.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.