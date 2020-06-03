PEARLAND — The vast majority of COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Brazoria County come from Pearland, accounting for 11 out of 16 new cases.
Pearland has a range in the ages of people infected, including a boy and a girl younger than 10, a girl between the ages of 10 and 19, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, the data shows.
Although people of all ages are getting infected particularly in Pearland on Wednesday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said, there appears to be no common link between those cases.
“We can’t be sure,” Sebesta said. “We’ll see how the cases look over the next few days, but it could be a little bit of a Memorial Weekend bump.”
There were no reported cases Wednesday relating to prisons, nor nursing homes, “at least,” Sebesta said.
Outside of Pearland, two women in their 20s tested positive, one from Brookside Village and another from Manvel.
One Alvin woman in her 30s tested positive, as well as an Angleton woman in her 50s and a Sweeny man in his 50s.
Brazoria County has seven probable cases, 519 recoveries, and 12 fatalities. There are 419 confirmed active cases and 957 total cases from the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
