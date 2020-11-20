Included with the report of 113 new COVID-19 cases from Brazoria County late Friday afternoon was that of another death, a man in his 60s from Pearland. It’s the 164th death since the outbreak of the virus in the county.
The report also included 49 recoveries, 10 probable cases and involved five tests given more than two weeks ago.
Pearland and Alvin each had 19 cases, while there were 15 cases in Lake Jackson, 12 in Angleton, six in Freeport, four each in Iowa Colony, Manvel and Richwood, three each in Clute, Jones Creek and West Columbia, two each in Damon, Danbury and Sweeny, and one each for Brazoria, Bailey’s Prairie, Liverpool and Oyster Creek.
By age group, there were 20 cases among people in their 30s, 17 each for people in their 20s and 40s, 14 for people aged 10-19, 13 among those in their 50s, 11 for people in their 60s, six cases among those in their 70s, three cases among children 9 years old and younger, and one case among people 80 years and older.
Updates to the COVID dashboards of Angleton and Brazosport ISDs show cases continue to increase among school populations as well.
BISD added nine more COVID-19 cases between Monday and Friday.
For the students, there were nine cases at Brazoswood High School, five at Brazosport High School, four at Freeport Intermediate and two at Madge Griffith Elementary. There was one each at Lake Jackson and Clute intermediate schools, R. O’Hara Lanier Middle School, and A.P. Beutel, Bess Brannen and Gladys Polk elementary schools.
Among staff, there were five cases at Freeport Intermediate, three each at Brazosport and Brazoswood high schools, three at Velasco Elementary, three non-campus cases, and one each at Beutel Elementary, Freeport Elementary, Grady Rasco Middle School, Clute and Lake Jackson intermediate schools and the Brazos Success Academy.
As of Friday, Angleton ISD reported 19 student cases and two employee cases. That’s an increase of one from the week before, but there are three more student cases and two fewer staff cases.
The Angleton ISD cases include six students and one employee at Angleton High School, four students each at Angleton Junior High and Westside Elementary, two students at Frontier Elementary, one student each at Central and Rancho Isabella elementary schools and one employee case at CATS/PACE Academy.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
