A computer glitch resulted in only 25 residents being reported as positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said that the lowest report since June 13 is misleading and the pandemic is “absolutely not” ending right now.
“We had computer issues today, which impacted the flow of information,” Sebesta said. “Our IS department is currently working on the issues.”
Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch did not respond to calls regarding the duration or cause of the computer issues.
Nearing 10,000 COVID-19 reports, Brazoria County still averages 27.1 cases per 1,000 residents — a higher rate than counties including Harris, Tarrant, Bexar and El Paso have.
However, the lowest numbers have resulted in more stability at local hospitals like UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, Marketing Communications Manager Tonya Visor said.
“Hospitalizations for COVID-related symptoms is still down below the 50 percent of inpatient stays at this point,” Visor said.
Of Wednesday’s report, Pearland — the county’s leading municipality in reported cases — had 11 residents report as positive.
Angleton followed with six, then Freeport, Jones Creek and Danbury had two each and Manvel and Brazoria had one each.
The highest number of the patients were in their 50s with seven, followed by five in their 20s, four in their 40s, three in their 40s, three adolescents and one each in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older.
None of Wednesday’s report was related to nursing homes or the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Sebesta said.
County officials also reported 138 residents recovered.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Of the 8,550 cases of COVID-19 recorded for the county since the middle of March, 2,979 cases remain active and 5,474 have recovered. Twenty-six cases are still considered probable, meaning those exhibiting the virus’s symptoms are linked to others who have tested positive.
Seventy-one people have died from complications from the virus, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
