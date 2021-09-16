The Salvation Army will serve boxed to-go meals at 3 p.m. today at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
Meals are first come, first served until they are gone.
The civic center is serving as a comfort center similar to what Angleton and Sweeny have opened for residents, Lake Jackson Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth said.
“We had been working on different ideas for a location but when CenterPoint called us about loaning a generator, we thought the civic center would be a great base to serve citizens out of,” she said. “CenterPoint has also donated meals and water for the comfort station and we are working with the Houston Food Bank to have other resources brought in for citizens to take home as well.
“It’s hard on individuals and families to be without power for so long, especially as it starts to get warmer outside,” Borth said. “We hope the civic center can give them a place to go during the day and provides a small amount of comfort during this time.”
Angleton city officials posted online that H-E-B will distribute bags of ice to residents at 9 a.m. Friday. Drivers should enter the H-E-B parking lot from Downing Street, and ice will be given until it’s gone.
CenterPoint Energy expects the full restoration of power no later than 6 p.m. Tuesday while Texas-New Mexico Power still aims for the Friday evening deadline.
Crews continue to be hard at work and only have 7,380 CenterPoint Energy customers and 4,125 Texas-New Mexico Power customers without power as of 2:10 p.m., according to poweroutage.us.
CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman Alejandra Diaz detailed the crews’ long hours of work to restore more than 60 percent over the past day.
“We realize for those of you still without power, your response may be, ‘That’s nice, but…,’ Diaz said in a statement. “We absolutely know many customers remain out and much work remains to be done.”
Alvin customers are still expected to have power restored by 6 p.m. Friday, Diaz said.
Texas-New Mexico Power representatives maintain that its customers will be restored before Friday at 6 p.m., spokesman Eric Paul said in a statement.
“Much work remains to be done, but our crews will stay on it until everyone’s back on,” Paul said.
11:45 a.m. update
Three days after Hurricane Nicholas, people still await restoration of power, and crews are working to make it happen.
With 4,200 homes still without power in the City of Lake Jackson, CenterPoint Energy dispatched about 70 crews to get the lights back on, a Thursday morning statement said.
“Their goal is to have 2,000 homes turned back on by the end of the day,” it said.
While the work is ongoing to restore power to homes, officials have opened a cooling and comfort center at the Civic Center, 333 TX-332, to allow those without power a place to go for air conditioning and to charge any devices they have.
The center opened at 10 a.m. today and offered a free breakfast provided by CenterPoint, as well as a chance to visit with other community members. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until full power is restored, city officials said.
In Freeport, City Hall expected to be back open Monday or Tuesday but that is not certain, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“(It) will remain closed until we get it back, hopefully within the next few days,” Kelty said. “ I expect it to be back open Monday or Tuesday. We’ve been doing work, because there’s water damage, pulling up carpet, moving furniture and unplugging computers. Once the lights come back on it might take us a day to put everything back together before we reopen.”
The building is not running on a generator, Kelty said. He hopes to see the power restored by this weekend.
“If the power does come back on, let’s say by the end of the day tomorrow, we will probably remain closed on Monday to get things put back together,” Kelty said. “Hopefully I will be able to put things back.”
Those needing to get in touch with the city can call 979-871-0188 to get connected to the call center set up at the Freeport Police Department.
Regarding utility bills, the city is waiving all late fees and penalties for September, Kelty said.
