Last year, school districts closed for spring break and did not reopen.
This spring break, districts continue to keep track of COVID-19 cases, and overall, officials are seeing fairly low numbers.
March 5 was the last day of class before spring break, and as of then, Angleton ISD had nine cases of COVID-19 within the district. Eight of those are student cases: three at the junior high, four at the high school and one at Northside Elementary. The ninth case is an Angleton High School staff member, according to the district’s dashboard.
The current numbers on Brazosport ISD’s table show 66 cases within the school district: 48 among students and 18 among staff. The largest number of student cases is 18 at Brazoswood High School, and the largest number of staff cases is four at Brazosport High School.
Student cases have also been reported at A.P. Beutel Elementary (one), Freeport Elementary (four), Madge Griffith Elementary (one), T.W. Ogg Elementary (two), Gladys Polk Elementary (one), O.M. Roberts Elementary (five), Velasco Elementary (two), Lanier Middle School (three), Clute Intermediate (four), Freeport Intermediate (five), and Lake Jackson Intermediate School (two).
There have also been staff cases reported at A.P. Beutel Elementary (two), Bess Brannen Elementary (one), Velasco Elementary (one), Clute Intermediate (two), Lake Jackson Intermediate (two), Brazoswood High School (three), and the Lighthouse Learning Center (one), as well as two non-campus staff members.
An email from Danbury ISD officials Friday afternoon indicates there are two active COVID-19 cases within the district: one fourth-grade student and one seventh-grade student, both learning on campus. Danbury ISD will be closed next week for spring break.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD’s COVID-19 spreadsheet was last updated March 3 with a report of three active student cases within the school district: one at West Columbia Elementary and two at Barrow Elementary School. The district has 2,873 students.
As of March 3, there were also seven students districtwide reported as close contacts; nine students and one staff member reported as symptomatic; and one student reported as a probable case.
Of the 1,551 students enrolled in Sweeny ISD, there have been 174 cases which have recovered: 119 students and 55 staff members, according to the district’s COVID-19 spreadsheet. As of Friday, there are no active cases of the virus in Sweeny ISD.
No new cases were reported in Sweeny by Brazoria County officials Friday, according to the county dashboard. The 60 cases reported were in Pearland (14); Brazoria (five); Alvin, Angleton and Manvel (four each); Richwood and West Columbia (three each); Clute (two); and Liverpool and Oyster Creek (one each).
The largest number of cases reported among age groups, and the only double-digit number, was 11 among those in their 20s. Two cases were reported among children; three among adolescents; eight among those in their 30s; four among those in their 40s; six among those in their 50s; five among those in their 60s; three among those in their 70s; and one new case among those 80 and older were also reported.
County officials also reported 121 recoveries and 17 probable cases, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact. Four of the confirmed cases were more than two weeks old, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
