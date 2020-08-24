Concerns over Tropical Storm Laura led school officials to feel that “it was in the best interest of students and staff” to close down facilities from Tuesday through Thursday, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“The path of this storm has changed several times over the last few days and is anticipated to strengthen,” Massey said Monday. “We encourage everyone to take precautions and use this time to prepare for the potential heavy winds and rain that may impact our area.”
Since the classes are inclusively online, officials were “extra cautious” feeling closing school would not be as disruptive to families as compared to in-person learning, Massey said.
All school offices will be closed regardless of the storm’s progression and the days will not have to be made up at later dates, Massey said.
Massey said staff would continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico and inform parents and colleagues on additional action.
Further updates and announcements can be found at bit.ly/34tccCn.
Coumbia-Brazoria ISD’s first day of class will not be delayed, Superintendent Steven Galloway said in a statement.
“The most recent weather update has a more favorable prediction for the C-BISD community,” Galloway said in a statement. “Currently, there is a potential weather threat from current Tropical Storm Laura later in the week.”
Galloway added officials are monitoring the storm’s progress and provide updates to staff and parents.
“We are looking at what the second storm is doing and as of now late Wednesday and early Thursday, there’s a chance for strong winds and we don’t want our buses on the road,” Galloway said.
The superintendent said the district would announce the status of Wednesday and Thursday classes Tuesday.
The Angleton and Danbury school districts chose not to shut down classes.
"As of right now, our students are attending remotely, so we have no plans right now to close," Danbury ISD Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said.
The Angleton ISD announced it will alert the public to any changes to its operations through the district’s website, Facebook page and the callout and email systems.
Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill also said they will continue with virtual learning as scheduled.
School officials will provide an update Tuesday morning on their Facebook page and website once they see the storm's progression, Hill said.
