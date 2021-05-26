FREEPORT — A police pursuit that started in Lake Jackson ended in Freeport with the driver of an SUV being pursued dead in the vehicle after it came to a stop, authorities said.
Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch had little information to release Wednesday night as investigators were working to put the chain of events together, he said.
“Additional details on the incident will be available in the morning as the investigation reveals more of what happened,” Welch said. “Right now, the investigators are doing what they need to do to find out exactly what happened.”
Police closed a stretch of southbound North Brazosport Boulevard between Victoria Lane and Yellowstone Street in Freeport while they investigated. Patrol vehicles surrounded a dark-colored SUV with their vehicles, and crime scene tape blocked the sidewalk as investigators took pictures of the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle kept going after an officer tried to pull the SUV over about 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Jackson, Welch said. He could not say why the officer attempted to stop the SUV.
Officers pursued the vehicle at “highway speed,” Welch said until it came to a stop just inside Freeport city limits. Officers found the driver, who was the lone occupant of the SUV, deceased inside the vehicle.
Police would not release any information about how the driver might have died as the manner of death remains under investigation.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and Freeport police and fire departments assisted on the scene.
