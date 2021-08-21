CLUTE — Police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday.
Clute Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Highway 288-B at about 3:30 a.m., where they learned passersby found the body of a Black woman who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle while she was walking on the shoulder of the roadway, according to a news release.
She was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene, Police Chief James Fitch said. As of Saturday afternoon they have not been able to identify her.
A passing driver called 911, Fitch said.
The initial incident is believed to have happened between 11:15 p.m. Friday and 1:15 a.m. Saturday, and the vehicle involved left the scene without contacting law enforcement, the release states.
“It was a hit and run,” Fitch said. “We don’t know anything about that except they did not stop, whoever struck her continued on and did not stop.”
Police are trying to track down who might have struck her, he said.
“Not a whole lot at this point,” Fitch said. “We are still pretty early on in the investigation.”
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or the occupants of the vehicle is asked to call the Clute Police Department at 979-265-6194.
