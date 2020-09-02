A glitch in the Brazoria County Health Department’s computer system resulted in the lowest day of reported COVID-19 cases since June 13, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
County officials reported 25 people Wednesday afternoon to have tested positive.
Sebesta implored residents to remain vigilant despite the small number.
“We had computer issues today, which impacted the flow of information,” Sebesta said. “Our IS department is currently working on the issues.”
Pearland residents accounted for nearly half of Wednesday's count with 11 residents testing positive — the county’s leading municipality in reported cases. Angleton followed with six, Freeport, Jones Creek and Danbury had two each and Manvel and Brazoria had one each.
Seven cases involved residents in their 70s while five were in their 20s. Four were in their 40s, three in their 40s, three adolescents and one each in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older.
None of Wednesday’s report was related to nursing homes or the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Sebesta said.
County officials also reported 138 residents recovered.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Of the 8,550 cases of COVID-19 recorded for the county since the middle of March, 2,979 cases remain active and 5,474 have recovered. Twenty-six cases are still considered probable, meaning those exhibiting symptoms of the virus are linked to others who have tested positive.
Seventy-one people have died from complications from the virus, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.