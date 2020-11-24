SWEENY — Students at Sweeny High School won’t be on campus again until the first full week of December.
“Sweeny High School will be unable to operate effectively with in-person learning” until Dec. 7, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill announced Tuesday afternoon in a statement.
That’s because, according to the statement, there are 11 test-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district, six of which are at the high school. There are another three cases at Sweeny Junior High and one at Sweeny Elementary.
“(Virtual-only learning) is for Sweeny High School only,” Hill said Tuesday night. “The junior high and the elementary will carry on as normal.”
Contact tracing led to the district administration’s belief COVID infections passing among the high school cases is from community spread, and the number of staff impacted — two at Sweeny High School — makes in-person instruction at the high school not viable at the moment, Hill said.
Sweeny ISD’s situation is symptomatic of a spike in infections around Brazoria County, with the county announcing 112 new cases Tuesday and three new deaths. The dead include a woman in her 50s from Holiday Lakes, a man in his 50s from Alvin and a woman in her 60s from Pearland.
There were also 41 recoveries and 15 probable cases, with two cases transferred out of the county. One case came from a test older than two weeks.
Included in the new cases are two employees at Country Village Care in Angleton and one resident at Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland.
Overall, the county now shows 13,522 total reported cases, 11,607 recovered, 1,476 active cases, 270 probable and 169 COVID deaths.
Pearland showed 25 new cases Tuesday, followed by Alvin with 18, Lake Jackson with 12, seven each for Iowa Colony and Manvel, five for Clute, four each for Angleton and Richwood, three each for Brazoria and Freeport, two each for Brookside Village and Sweeny, and one each for Hillcrest Village and Liverpool.
For age groups, there were 22 cases among people in their 20s, 20 cases for those in their 50s, 13 cases each for people in their 30s and 40s, 12 cases among those aged 10-19, six cases for people in their 60s, five cases among those in their 70s, two cases among people 80 or older and one case of a child aged nine years or younger.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
