ANGLETON — Residents can now register on UTMB Health’s waitlist at utmbhealth.com/vaccine to possibly receive one of the next round of doses, spokeswoman Tonya Visor said.
UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury will also host a community immunization clinic Saturday and Sunday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center for more than 2,400 preregistered patients, Visor said.
Patients who will participate in those events already have received an invitation via email and a text to schedule their appointment.
“Signing up on the wait list does not mean you are automatically scheduled for a vaccine appointment,” Visor said in a news release. “It means UTMB Health has the information it needs to issue an invitation at the appropriate time, based on vaccine supply and your level of risk.”
The announcement comes on Brazoria County’s lowest daily report in February with 175 new cases, according to county data.
Brazoria County has averaged 199 confirmed cases daily in the last week and 53.2 per 100,000 residents, according to the COVID Act Now database.
The current trend would infect approximately 24 percent of the county’s population over the next three weeks, according to COVID Act Now.
However, residents are infecting nearly another person — a 0.93 infection rate — which indicates the disease is still spreading but in a controlled fashion, according to COVID Act Now.
Pearland led Thursday’s count with 40 residents testing positive, followed by 12 from Angleton and 10 from Alvin. Eight each from Lake Jackson and Manvel, six from Freeport, four from West Columbia, three from Richwood, two each from Iowa Colony, Sweeny and Brazoria and one resident of Danbury, Jones Creek, Damon and Clute also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 20s were the most affected amongst age groups accounting for 21 cases, followed by 16 each in their 30s and 40s, 14 in their 50s, 11 in their 60s and 10 adolescents. Seven children younger than 10 and four residents older than 80 also reported positive.
Men in their 80s from Brazoria and Pearland, men in their 70s from Angleton and Clute, an Alvin man in his 40s, a Lake Jackson man in his 90s, a Manvel man in his 60s and an Alvin woman in her 70s reported to have died from COVID-related causes, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
Of Thursday’s new cases, three were Cypresswood nursing home residents in Angleton and 164 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials announced 311 residents had recovered, Trower said in a statement.
With the addition of Thursday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 28,365 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 3,318 are active and 1,535 are probable. There have been 23,231 recoveries and 281 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
