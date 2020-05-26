With a 50 percent decrease in positive cases in the last week, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta called the reduction “a good trend.”
For the past week, the county has reported 57 positive cases comparative to the previous week’s 113.
Brazoria County also had its third consecutive day without recording an additional COVID-19 case inside care facilities and prisons, according to a county statement.
The county announced Monday that five residents had tested positive for COVID-19. The case counts are usually slower on the weekends and residents should not turn complacent, Sebesta said.
“It’s slower in the labs,” Sebesta said. “Less people are working and running tests over the weekend. Let’s see how it looks over the next couple of days.”
Sebesta did say the beaches had “heavy traffic” over the long weekend but did not hear of any complaints.
An Alvin man in his 40s, an Angleton woman in her 40s, was announced as a Richwood man in his 20s and a Pearland woman in his 40s was announced as confirmed positives Monday.
An Alvin woman in her 20s was announced as a probable case.
Probable cases are in symptomatic people who live in the same household as someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Sebesta previously said.
The county also reported 13 recoveries Monday.
Brazoria County now has 843 residents test positive for COVID-19 with 392 remaining active and 430 recovered. Twelve residents have died due to complications from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Sea Center Texas partially reopening
Lake Jackson’s Sea Center Texas will welcome back a limited amount of guests starting Wednesday.
The facility will follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders and allow only 25 percent capacity — 75 people in the visitor’s center and 138 on the wetland boardwalk.
Guests should wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines, the center recommended.
Visitors must be in groups of five or fewer unless they are families or people residing in the same household.
The gift shop, fishing, hatchery tours and touch displays remain closed indefinitely.
After Wednesday, the center will be open with free admission 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
