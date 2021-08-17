LAKE JACKSON — Brazos Mall will be closed for the remainder of the day because of electrical malfunction, officials said.
Lake Jackson firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon after smoke was reported in the areas near the movie theater and Urban Air. When they arrived, power was out in the mall, Assistant Chief Chad Turczyn said, and it took some time to determine its source.
“The fire department came out for smoke inside the building,” Fire Marshal Will Ammons said while fire crews investigated. “They are going through the process of trying to determine the cause of it and what the issue is. Outside of that it’s ongoing.”
Centerpoint crews were at the mall because of a previous electrical issue, he said, and one they fixed that issue, it triggered another. That problem led to a cap store, but what caused it wasn't immediately known, Turczyn said.
“The only thing we can narrow it down to is an electrical issue inside the Lids store, but we can’t isolate what the electrical issue is. We just secured all of the electricity to Lids,” Turczyn said.
The mall will return to normal business hours Wednesday morning, but Lids will remain shut until its electricity service can be repaired and restored.
“The rest of the mall is still good, just Lids will be without power until they figure out the issue,” Turczyn said. “We haven’t closed the mall on our end; they closed it for safety reasons.”
