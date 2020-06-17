Investigators have identified a suspect in a reported kidnapping case this month, though he faces an assault charge rather than kidnapping, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
Officers are looking to arrest Kenneth Oneal Branch, 39, Snelgrove said. Online jail records show Branch with previous addresses in Lake Jackson and Angleton.
“Branch is believed to have been in a former dating relationship with the 30-year-old female victim, who investigators have evidence to have been assaulted by Branch,” Snelgrove said.
Investigators believe Branch arrived at a home in the 7000 block of CR 683 outside of Sweeny on June 7, and that the woman got into a car with him, at which time he physically assaulted her, Snelgrove said.
“The assault continued to a residence in the city of Freeport where she was able to kick out a window … and escape to call 911,” he said.
The woman called in a kidnapping to Freeport Police, who located her in the 500 block of West 8th Street, Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said.
Initially the woman was not forthcoming with information, making it difficult for investigators to determine what charge they were looking at, Snelgrove said.
Sheriff’s investigators obtained a warrant to arrest Branch on a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, Snelgrove said.
Branch is also wanted on a charge of evading arrest after fleeing from Freeport police officers when they attempted to take him into custody, Snelgrove said.
“Branch has an assaultive history,” Snelgrove said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at or call Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.